Multnomah County releases plan to deal with heat waves

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With two triple-digit heat waves already in the books this season, Multnomah County health officials released preliminary findings and action steps to deal with what they believe will be more extreme heat conditions in the Pacific Northwest.

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury, Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines and Emergency Operations Manager Alice Busch met with the media beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday to outline what they learned and what they plan to do.

In a 25-page report, leaders revealed their three-pronged strategy for dealing with heat waves. They noted that the first wave shattered all exisiting records of heat in the Portland metro area. They noted that on June 23, the high temperature was 83 degrees. That was followed in succession by high temps of 89, 95, 108, 112, 116, 93 and 94.

Their strategies include providing space where people can cool off, begin an extensive in-person outreach to seniors, people with disabilities and the homeless, and tell everyone about the risks the extreme heat poses for everyone.

Officials said they told property managers to open community room and lobbies for cooling. But they also noted cooling shelters and centers don’t work for everyone who is at risk. They said they would look at “more easily accessible options” and will explore several different methods.

As previously noted the 211info lines did not work as planned. More than 750 calls were dropped while others reported long waits and inaccurate info on the automated line.

They said they plan to increase door-to-door and in-person outreach. develop wellness checks and figure out a way to get the community more involved in helping care for everyone at risk.

