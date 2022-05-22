PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crisis negotiators and a Special Emergency Reaction Team have responded to an area in Southeast Portland where authorities say a man has apparently barricaded himself in his car and is believed to be armed.

The Portland Police Bureau says officers responded to an accident between two drivers around 9 a.m. near the corner of SE 129th Avenue and SE Division Street. One driver called 911 and told police the other had a gun and was sitting inside of his car.

Police say they learned the suspect pointed the gun at the driver and then aimed it at his own head. Negotiators and SERT were called to the scene because he refused to get out of his car.

A KOIN 6 News Crew is at the scene.

Authorities have taped off the area and SE Division is closed between SE 125th and 136th.

Police are speaking with the man, but details on the situation are limited.

This is a developing story.