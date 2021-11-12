Heavy rain causes combined sewer overflow to Willamette River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The atmospheric river currently dousing the region caused a combined sewer overflow to the Willamette River on Friday morning.

The City of Portland Bureau of Environmental Services says the city’s Big Pipe system, which helps keep sewage out of the Willamette River, reached 100% capacity around 6:30 a.m. A subsequent overflow into the river then began and is still continuing.

Big Pipe track levels as of 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Courtesy: Environmental Services)

Everyone is advised to avoid contact with the river during an overflow and for at least 48 hours afterward. This is due to the increased bacteria in the water.

According to PBES, a combined sewer overflow such as this one is about 80% stormwater and 20% sewage. Although these types of overflows are rare, they typically occur during periods of heavy rain or snow.

Keep up with the status of the Big Pipe via the Big Pipe Tracker.