Heavy rain leads to massive power outages, landslides, closures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — High wind and heavy rain led to massive power outages and various landslides overnight.

Power outages

Early Wednesday morning, Portland General Electric reported about 94,000 customers were without power, with 60,000 of those in the tri-county area. Pacific Power is currently reporting around 15,000 customers affected, with about 5,000 in the tri-county area. Over in Clark County, 10,000 customers are reportedly without power.

Crews have been working through the night to restore power and will continue throughout the day on Wednesday.

Portland General Electric outages

Pacific Power outages

Clark County Public Utilities outages

Landslides and Closures

In addition to the power outages, overnight weather caused several landslides and road closures.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said a landslide blocked SR-14 just east of Carson. Several hours later, a significant landslide closed West Burnside near SW Barnes, which will remain closed through Wednesday afternoon.

Early Wednesday morning, another landslide spilled onto Interstate 84 near Dodson, closing all eastbound lanes near the Troutdale exit. Over an hour later, yet another landslide was reported on Highway 30 near Northwest Newberry Road, partially blocking eastbound lanes.

Over on OR-219, a landslide led to a closure between Vanderschuere Road and Seiffert Road in Scholls. A slide has also restricted US-30 to one lane in both directions at Saltzman Road.

Out in Washington County, a total of eight emergency road closures are in place, including Fern Hill Road from Geiger Road to Taylor Way due to high water. Elwert Road between Conzelman Road and Edy was also closed. For a full list, visit the WC-Roads website.

Clackamas County is seeing its share of closures, as well. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said several roads are closed due to downed trees, flooding, debris and low or downed power lines.

According to CCSO, Southwest Gage Road and Southwest Nodaway Lane are closed due to low power lines. Southeast 137th Avenue is blocked at Southeast Portland View, Southeast Tickle Creek is blocked at Southeast Hillyard Drive, Southeast Walnut Avenue is blocked near Southeast Filbert Road. South Elliott Prairie Road is blocked near Lone Hollow and the intersection of Southwest Borland Road and Southwest Ek Road, outside of West Linn, is blocked — all due to downed trees.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reported on TripCheck.com that US Highway 26 was closed at the intersection with Highway 35 due to hazardous debris in the road. Traffic is being detoured through Government Camp Loop.

CCSO listed additional hazards, including downed trees and wires at South Butte Creek Road near Maple Grove Road, low hanging wires at Boones Ferry Road near Bonaire Avenue and a tree leaning on wires at Southeast Grahams Ferry Road near Day Road.

Currently reports of the following.



SW Gage Rd and SW Nodaway Ln – low power lines



SE Tickle Creek blocked at SE Hillyard Dr – down tree



SE Walnut Ave blocked near SE Filbert Rd – down tree



S Elliott Prairie Rd blocked near Lone Hollow – down trees



More to follow#alert pic.twitter.com/rbSMQKbasO — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) January 13, 2021

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., a Flash Flood Warning was issued for east Central Multnomah County and South Central Skamania County. Officials are urging all Dodson residents to evacuate the area immediately.

In Tillamook, Highway 101 is closed at the intersection with Wilson River Highway, OR-6, due to high water. All lanes of OR-6 are also closed one mile east of Tillamook, also due to high water.

East of Albany, the Oregon Department of Transportation closed all lanes of US-20 at the intersection with Lyons Highway, OR-226, due to downed power lines on the road. Drivers are asked to follow the detour or take an alternate route.

Downed power lines also closed OR-214 between Silverton and Mount Angel. All lanes are blocked and a detour is in place, ODOT says.

Officials ask commuters to stay safe and exercise caution while traveling Wednesday morning.