5 units damaged in SE Portland apartment fire

Portland Fire and Rescue crews at the scene of an apartment fire near SE Foster & 134th. February 3, 2020 (KOIN)

The fire was on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland firefighters were called out to tackle an apartment fire in the southeast area of the city Monday night.

Multiple Portland Fire and Rescue crews were called out to the Garden Glen Manor on SE Foster Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday evening. They arrived to find the fire was on the second and third floors of the building.

“They searched for any trapped occupants. We didn’t find anyone inside—everyone had gotten out and the crews were able to extinguish the fire,” said Portland Fire Lt. Damon Simmons.

Firefighters were able to save a dog from one of the units. No injuries were reported, however, two families were displaced and will need assistance from the Red Cross.

A total of five apartments were affected either by fire, smoke, or water damage. The flames also reached into the attic. In some walkways, water was about eight inches deep, making them inaccessible.

“When we get fires in these big apartment buildings, the fires can easily get away from us and get up into those attics,” said Simmons. “They can run from unity to unit very quickly, and we get a lot of people we have to evacuate, so that’s why this fire went to a second alarm.”

Fire authorities are still working to determine who lived in which of the damaged units.

TriMet brought a warming bus out to the area for the people that were displaced by the fire. A portion of SE Foster Rd will be closed as crews mop up, but the road should be reopened to traffic around 10 p.m.

This is a developing story.