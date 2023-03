PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battled a large house fire in Gresham early Friday morning.

The home on Northeast Couch Street and Northeast 176th Avenue caught fire shortly after 3 a.m.

Video of the scene shows flames shooting through the roof while heavy smoke billows from the home.

KOIN 6 has reached out to Portland Fire & Rescue to see if anyone was hurt.

There’s no word on what sparked the fire.