Hisserich has 25 years of housing policy leadership experience with the City of Los Angeles

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Housing Bureau has found its new permanent director.

Helmi Hisserich will take the reigns of the housing bureau in February 2024, taking over from the current interim director Michael Buonocore, Commissioner Carmen Rubio announced Monday

“I am thrilled that Helmi Hisserich is bringing her years of expertise to the Portland Housing Bureau,” Rubio said. “We are still in a housing crisis amid uncertain market conditions, but the City must continue to set ambitious goals and meet these challenges with the urgency they demand.”

Hisserich previously worked in the housing sector in a 25-year career with the City of Los Angeles. This includes serving as the Deputy Mayor of Housing and Homelessness and the director of Housing Development and Finances at the Los Angeles Housing Department, with more than 6,000 units of affordable housing being implemented under her leadership

Among Hisserich’s list of experiences is directing the Global Policy Leadership Academy since 2021, in which she prepared U.S. housing policy makers to tackle complex challenges in society. She has a bachelor’s degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Southern California, a master’s degree from Cornell University with a finance emphasis and attended the Harvard Kennedy School Program for Senior Executives in State and Local Government.

In a statement, Rubio thanked Buonocore for “leading the bureau since September and for staying on board as Deputy Director.”