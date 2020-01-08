Help this Portland artist help wildlife in Australia

Arrowyn Craban Lauer of Little Gold Fox Designs is donating 100% of proceeds from her custom koala wood print to a wildlife rescue group in Australia, Jan. 8, 2020. (Courtesy of Little Gold Fox Designs)

The fires have torched more than 17 million acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As bushfires wipe out entire ecosystems in Australia, one Portland artist is doing her part to help protect affected wildlife.

The fires have torched more than 17 million acres of land and killed about half a billion creatures.

Arrowyn Craban Lauer of Little Gold Fox Designs created a custom koala wood print using eco-friendly materials. Her husband Henry is from Australia and Lauer said she’s gained a special relationship with the people and animals on the continent.

Lauer felt powerless to help when she first heard about the fires. But then she had an idea.

“It’s really easy to just be paralyzed with it. I stopped and I was like, ‘Hey, I can do something about this,'” she told KOIN 6 News. “It might already be too late but there’s no reason not to try.”

Lauer is donating all proceeds from sales of the print on Etsy to the WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation.

Koala fine art wood print available here

Donate to WIRES Emergency Fund for Wildlife