PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra is making a stop in Portland Thursday as part of a visit to the Pacific Northwest to address what Biden administration officials called solutions to “the nation’s mental health crisis.”

The secretary is set to tour a non-profit crisis call center in South Portland and Portland Community College’s lab for medical diagnostic imaging before heading north to Washington. Becerra’s trip to the region is, in part, to promote the billions in federal funding included in the American Rescue Plan for mental health and addiction resources.

The crisis call center, Lines for Life, hosts a 24-7 hotline for people struggling with addiction, suicidal thoughts and other mental health issues.

Officials said it will play a key role in transitioning the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to its new three-digit form, which was designed to reduce the strain on hospitals’ emergency departments, increase free access to counselors and make calling for help during a mental health crisis more like calling 911. On July 16, the national line’s 800-273-8255 number will be replaced with a shorter dialing code, 988.

Lines for Life’s youth service also recently received federal funding, and Becerra will meet with its volunteers who work on the “teen-to-teen” calls. Oregon’s U.S. congressmen, Reps. Earl Blumenauer (OR-3) and Kurt Schrader (OR-5), are scheduled to join Becerra, too.

Later in the afternoon, students at PCC are slated to show Becerra the imaging lab where they study how to diagnose medical conditions with procedures like PET scans.

Officials said he will discuss the administration’s “commitment to strengthening the health care workforce pipeline and the importance of diversifying the health care workforce to better serve all communities.”

If you or someone you know is going through a mental health crisis,

Lines for Life is available around-the-clock at 800.273.8255.

The Lines for Life Youth Line is 877.968.8491.