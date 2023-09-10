Jessie Burke, owner of the Society Hotel, is on the committee

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Tina Kotek is bringing together more than 40 different city, community, and business leaders to bring life back to downtown Portland.

Of the business voices on the committee, Jessie Burke, owner of the Society Hotel, has been helping bring a renewed focus to Old Town, one of downtown’s neighborhoods that has struggled the most.

Burke joined KOIN 6 News’ Brandon Thompson on Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss her impressions of the first committee meetings, what perspective she hopes to bring to the task force and Gov. Kotek, and where she believes they should start focusing their efforts.

