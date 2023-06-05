PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The rising temperatures, gusty winds and outdoor activities are all signs the 2023 fire season is underway in the Pacific Northwest.

A burn ban in parts of Washington, Clackamas, Yamhill and Multnomah counties takes effect at 8 a.m. June 6, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said.

Officials said the ban is expected to be relatively short “but will remain in place until weather patterns change and the heightened risk of fire has diminished.”

What’s banned

Backyard or open burning (branches, yard debris, etc.)

Agricultural burning (agricultural wastes, crops, field burning, etc.)

Any other land clearing, slash, stump, waste, debris or controlled burning

Anyone who’s found to willfully violate this ban faces serious penalties, including the cost to fight it and legal fees, TVF&R said.

But small outdoor cooking fires are still allowed, as are warming or recreational fires with portable or permanent fire pits. Barbecue grills and similar items are also still allowed.

More information is available at the TVFR Burn Line, 503.259.1789