MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — If you want to venture out in the Columbia River Gorge, the Upper East Larch Mountain Road is open for the season.

Every autumn, Multnomah County closes the upper portion of the road by installing a snow gate near mile post 10, said the county in an announcement. The goal of closure is to protect the public from severe weather conditions and reduces snow removal maintenance costs.

The gate is then opened each spring. However, the road this year reopened later than normal due to heavy snowfall later into the season.

“East Larch Mountain Road is the highest road in Multnomah County, reaching an altitude of 4055 feet,” said the county in its announcement. “At the road’s summit, there is a parking lot for visitors to the Sherrard Point lookout. The snow gate is at an elevation of approximately 2300 feet.”

Multnomah County maintains Larch Mountain Road and 269 miles of roads, added the press release.