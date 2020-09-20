Hiker airlifted after 40-ft fall at Lewis and Clark Park

Multnomah County

Interstate-84's Exit 18 was temporarily closed

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The scene at Lewis and Clark State Park as emergency responders rescue a fallen hiker. September 20, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hiker was airlifted from Lewis and Clark State Park Sunday afternoon after he fell roughly 40 feet, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the man was “alert and conscious” after the fall, but still needed medial attention.

Interstate-84’s Exit 18 was temporarily closed while emergency transportation was brought in to fly the hiker to a nearby hospital. His exact condition is unknown at this time.

