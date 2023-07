A hiker died after falling off the trail at Multnomah Falls, July 1, 2023 (Corbett Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hiker died after a fall from the trail at Multnomah Falls on Saturday, multiple agencies confirmed.

Both Corbett Fire and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of the fallen hiker. The hiker was found but had already died when emergency crews arrived.

No other information is available at this time. KOIN 6 News has a crew on the way to the scene.