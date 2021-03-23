Hiker rescued after falling near Multnomah Falls

The man slipped and fell while on the Larch Mountain Trail

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. (KOIN) — A hiker was rescued Tuesday after falling from a trail near Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge, officials said.

The hiker, whom the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office identified as a 24-year-old man, slipped while walking along the Larch Mountain Trail near Dutchman Falls. He fell and wasn’t able to climb back up, deputies said.

Emergency crews work to rescue a hiker who fell near Multnomah Falls, March 23, 2021. (KOIN)

The man’s aunt called for help and firefighters and a search and rescue team responded. Firefighters were able to help the man back up the hill to the trail without using ropes, deputies said.

It’s unclear at this time if the man was injured during the fall.