PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Food Front in Hillsdale will close at the end of 2019.

The store has been in the location for 10 years and cited stiff competition and rising costs as their reason for closing. Their location on NW Thurman Street will remain open.

The store will hold a three-day sale from December 28-30 where items will be discounted.

A new grocery store will open in its place “sometime in the new year,” a news release about the closure stated. It did not elaborate on any details.