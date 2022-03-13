PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When police officers arrived at a shooting scene at the Parkland Apartments in Southeast Portland last Tuesday night they found one man wounded, laying in pools of blood in the parking lot.

But Officers Tyler Wyatt and Justin Raphael knew what to do. They used the tools they always carry with them — and they used some human kindness.

“At this point it’s a matter of he’s going to have to go into surgery 100% to get this solved but we need to give him a little bit more time,” Wyatt said. “So anything we can do to give him more is going to help increase his chance of living.”

Raphael said, “At one point he just asked if I would hold his hand, which was a pretty intense moment. And I did. I held his hand and I told him, ‘Keep squeezing my hand, stay with me.'”

The man survived, though the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

This is at least the 7th time this year PPB officers said they have used their emergency tools to help save a life. Each officer always has an IFAK — an individual first aid kit.