Holiday travel at PDX expected to double from 2020 rate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Port of Portland predicts Portland International Airport will serve nearly half a million fliers in the final weeks of 2021, which is nearly twice the number of travelers recorded in 2020.

The airport expects about 552,000 travelers from Monday until the end of the year. Peak travel days are Monday, Dec. 20 and Friday, Dec. 27 with an estimated 49,000 travelers each day.

PDX reports 100,000 fewer travelers are heading through the airport this holiday season than from before the pandemic.