Home burns in North Portland’s Kenton neighborhood

No one was home at the time of the fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire damaged a home in North Portland’s Kenton neighborhood in the early hours of Thursday, but no one was home at the time of the fire.

Fire crews rushed to the scen on North Endicott Avenue off North Columbia Boulevard. The front of the home is badly burnt. The cause of the fire is not determined at this time.

Authorities said the homeowners are currently out of town.

