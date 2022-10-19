The data also reveals the income level, race, age level, etc., of those applying for affordable housing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It takes an average of five years to gain access to subsidized affordable housing in Portland, according to Oregon’s largest provider of affordable housing.

Using data collected from thousands of housing providers throughout the city, local organization and housing authority Home Forward conducted this report requested by Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

In addition to the average wait time of five years, the report reveals that the waiting list to get into affordable housing units could take up to 10 years. In some rare cases, the wait is even longer.

“Spiking increases in untreated mental illness and drug addictions make these years-long housing wait times deadlier than ever. We need more affordable housing and we need to connect more houseless to health services while they wait,” Wheeler said.

The mayor went on to highlight the troubles that an increasing number of Portlanders have been facing. He referred to a recent report from the Oregonian, which details a Northeast Portland stabbing that resulted in the death of a man who was believed to be homeless.

There have been similar cases throughout the city.

The data from Home Forward includes affordable housing that can be accessed through public housing units, project-based housing choice vouchers, tax credit partnerships and more. Some of these shelter providers have waitlists of up to 1000 people.

The release from the mayor’s office can be found here. It also reveals the full data on affordable housing wait times and applicant demographics.

Of the 1621 applicants, 1329 are considered to be in the “extremely low income” level. A total of 680 applicants are white and 563 are Black. Most applicants are in the 35-to-44-years-of-age range.