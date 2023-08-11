PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Bybee Lakes Hope Center, a homeless shelter and service center, will likely get money from Multnomah County to help keep it open.

KOIN 6 News reported on Monday that it was in danger of closing its doors as it was relying just on private donations to operate. But county commissioners are discussing plans to help fund and expand it. They are looking for about $5 million to keep the reentry outreach center operating and to expand capacity when it comes to emergency shelter beds.

The property has been renovated to provide housing, meals and transitional services to help people get off the street and into jobs and permanent housing.

Over 300 beds are in use in separate areas for men, women and families with children. About 60% of those in the re-entry program succeed in getting jobs and permanent housing.

The facility also has emergency beds and is talking with the county about expanding.

Commissioner Julia Brim-Edwards presented a proposal for county funding of Bybee Lakes that would also include 100 more emergency beds and a temporary alternative shelter here outside, which would have up to 100 pods on the site.

At the county commission meeting this week, several commissioners expressed interest in helping provide money coming from the supportive housing tax surplus. The commission is still discussing the funding but could decide by the end of the month.