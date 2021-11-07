Homicide detectives investigate death in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating a homicide after finding a person dead in Southeast Portland Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a welfare check on Southeast 148th Avenue near Southeast Caruthers Street at around 5:30 p.m. At the scene, they found a deceased person.

At first, police thought the person had possibly been hit by a driver who fled the scene, but a medical examiner determined the person was not hit by a vehicle.

The police bureau’s Homicide Division is leading the investigation. The medical examiner’s office will determine the official cause and manner of death.

Officers closed Southeast 148th Avenue between Southeast Caruthers Street and Southeast Grant Street during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0768 or Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-9773.