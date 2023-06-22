Shakor Shovontae Ray Holiday has five previous felony convictions that prohibit him from having a firearm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Hoover Criminal Gang member was arrested in his Gresham home Thursday for illegally possessing a gun as a convicted felon, according to the Oregon Attorney General.

Officials say 29-year-old Shakor Shovontae Ray Holiday has five previous felony convictions that prohibit him from having a firearm, yet investigators found several photos and videos of Holiday with at least one gun in May 2023.

In two videos, police say Holiday was found driving a vehicle and holding an AR-style assault rifle while “threatening rivals.” Photos also allegedly found Holiday displaying hand signs associated with the gang – including “H” and “107.”

On Thursday, investigators say a search of Holiday’s home uncovered a 9mm handgun and an AR-style assault rifle. The gun resembled the same gun seen in the video, officials say.

Holiday appeared in federal court Thursday and could face up to 15 years in federal prison, three years supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.