PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland-based non-profit New Narrative, which provides mental health services in the city, is expanding its housing program to better offer mental health services.

New Narrative is adding to its continuum of housing with three new treatment homes opening in 2023 — which has received legislative funding — and is opening another two housing projects with an anticipated 100 units.

With about 250 units currently available, New Narrative offers housing through its residential treatment homes for those coming from the state hospital, in addition to supportive and transitional housing, New Narrative CEO Julie Ibrhaim said.

“From the very beginning, we have coupled housing with our mental health treatment because we believe that housing is health care,” Ibrhaim said. “Many of our participants come from houselessness. Living on the streets can compound existing trauma and make mental health symptoms so much more severe.”

In addition to providing trauma-informed care, Ibrhaim says the non-profit provides wraparound services and easier access to housing through low-barrier screening and low-barrier eviction rates.

“By addressing housing first, we are able to give participants the opportunity to stabilize. Then, they’re more open to addressing their other health issues and seeking treatment, which we provide, as well as peer support,” Ibrhaim explained.

New Narrative is hosting its annual celebration lunch fundraiser at the Multnomah County Athletic Club on May 25.