Hundreds of free bikes handed out to kids in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of free bikes were handed out to children in Northeast Portland on Wednesday.

“Free Bikes 4 Kids” spent weeks fixing up the donated bikes, and on Wednesday, dozens of children at the Multnomah Early Childhood program got to pick out a new ride and get fitted for helmets.

“You can see the joy,” Lisa Grotting, the director of the early childhood program, said about the smiles on children’s faces during the event, adding, “and having a bike is a great way to connect with their friends in their neighborhood and in their community.”

The bikes go to families who qualify for early childhood services, and “Bikes 4 Kids” is working on more giveaways this month.

