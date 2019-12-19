Hyatt Regency Portland opens at Oregon Convention Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hyatt Regency’s first full-service hotel in Portland opened Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Oregon Convention Center.

Not only is it Hyatt’s first full-service hotel in Portland, it is also the city’s first convention center hotel.

Officially called Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center, there are 600 guest rooms, 16 suites and 20 event venues in the 39,000-square foot facility at 375 NE Holladay Street.

It’s been a long time in the making.

“We have a picture that shows off the sign that says ‘The future home of the Convention Center Hotel,'” said Mortenson Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development Bob Solfelt. “That was 30 years ago.”

This hotel brings economic benefits to the region by being able to host large conventions. And it created about 300 new jobs.

This particular Hyatt has a special Portland flair. The chandeliers are made of bike chains and there are decorations throughout by local artists.

The Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center opened December 19, 2019 (KOIN)

