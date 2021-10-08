I-84, Lloyd Center MAX projects to disrupt travel

I-84 will shut down for the weekend for Blumenauer Bridge installation

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Two major projects will impact transportation in Portland starting late Friday and in the following days.

First, Interstate-84 will be shut down beginning at 10 p.m. on Oct. 8 through 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 for the installation of the Earl Blumenauer Bridge.

The eastbound lanes of I-84 will be closed from I-5 to Cesar Chavez Boulevard and the westbound lanes will be closed at I-205. The eastbound on-ramp from Cesar Chavez Boulevard will remain open.

When completed, the bridge will connect pedestrians and bicyclists between Northeast and Southeast Portland near the Lloyd District. It is expected to open in the summer of 2022.

The Blumenauer Pedestrian Bridge over I-84 (Portland Bureau of Transportation)

The Portland Tribune is a media partner with KOIN 6 News

Then TriMet will start a two-week project to improve a portion of MAX tracks east of the Northeast 11th Avenue/Lloyd Center station. The project starts on Sunday, Oct. 10 and will go until Saturday, Oct. 23.

According to the regional transit agency, the MAX blue, green, and red lines will be disrupted between Northeast 7th Avenue and Northeast 60th Avenue for the two-week period. Shuttle buses will replace trains running in the area. The MAX green and red lines will be limited to the east side of the Willamette River, while blue line trains will run more frequently on the westside to replace red line service.

TriMet said the project may cause delays and MAX riders should plan up to 45 extra minutes for their ride.