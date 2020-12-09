‘I Choose Love PDX’ to hold 2 events in Portland

‘I Choose Love’ is a new group in Portland that calls for change through peaceful protest. The collective held an event at Irving Park in NE Portland Sunday afternoon. October 4, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland group fighting hate with a message of love is showing that love with 2 events this weekend.

Leaders of “I Choose Love PDX” say the national image of Portland being taken over by violent protesters is not the real Portland. They say the city can heal with positive dialogue around issues including race and inequality.

“We wanted to first, clear the record, but make sure that there was one power that can bring our city back together, and that was the power of love,” said the group’s Ray Leary.”And I know that that can sound pretty flowery and intangible, but it translates.”

This Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m., I Choose Love PDX is partnering with the Portland Fire Bureau for a toy and clothing drive.

Then at 6 p.m. Monday, a virtual concert and rally is set to promote the concept of love. Both events are at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Northeast Portland.