PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After the Portland Fire Chief sent out a memo announcing a hiring and spending freeze, KOIN 6 News talked with the head of the firefighter’s union about the impact the freeze will have.

Commissioner Rene Gonzalez, who oversees the fire bureau, said the reason he directed a spending freeze is that the bureau has spent nearly $25 million in overtime this fiscal year and they’re almost over budget.

“Ongoing hiring classes for firefighters and their readiness to serve our community will not be impacted. The Commissioner looks forward to our city’s coming budget discussions, where he will be a strong advocate for Fire to receive adequate funds to fully maintain its frontline services,” Gonzalez’s office said.

The President of the Portland Firefighters Association says the bureau wouldn’t have to pay out so much in overtime if they had more firefighters.

“The fact of the matter is we haven’t seen an increase in the number of firefighters in the last 20 years,” said Isaac McLennan. “The same number of firefighters on duty today (is the same) we had 20 years ago with a significant increase in population in Portland, a significant amount of construction and building in Portland.”

McLennan believes next month, overtime spending will increase drastically.

“Firefighters don’t want to have our fire stations unfilled, but at the same time, everybody individually has their own breaking point when they’re just gonna have to say, no, it can’t work it. I’ve already worked 96 hours straight, I’m exhausted. My family needs me,” he said.

When talking with a fire bureau spokesperson on Thursday, KOIN 6 asked if Portland has enough firefighters to keep the city safe. They said the bureau has “adequate staffing to do the job, but that doesn’t mean they’re not stretched thin.”

The spending freeze is expected to be in place until June. It also means Portland Fire & Rescue cannot make equipment purchases over $5,000.