‘Boom boom boom’: 3 shots in fatal PPB shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the investigation into Sunday afternoon’s fatal shooting by 2 Portland police officers continues, the names of the involved officers were released, as was the man who was shot, and witnesses shared their account with KOIN 6 News.

Officer Justin Raphael and Officer Daniel Leonard responded to the Hazelwood neighborhood near SE 103rd and Stark and engaged the man who held a knife. Leonard, an 11-year PPB veteran, used less-lethal force while Raphael used the lethal force. Raphael has been with the bureau for 7 years.

Authorities identified the man killed as 51-year-old Koben Henriksen on Monday evening.

What happened

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported a man with a knife in his hand was in the street near SE 103rd Dr. Several officers responded and PPB said officers approached the individual.

“A short time later, officers reported that shots had been fired,” police said in a release Sunday. Investigators reported both non-lethal and lethal rounds were fired.

Witnesses Waseem Elhaj and Hicham Elhaj were working at Grill on the Go, a food truck not far from where the shooting happened.

“When he saw the officers he started walking faster, to attack one of the officers, I think. They warned him to stop but he didn’t and one of the officers shot the man, three shots,” Waseem said. “I was thinking how did that happen so fast, like in a minute.”

Hicham agreed.

“He keeps going fast towards the cops, very fast, and then immediately they shot him. They shot him 3 times, like boom-boom-boom,” Hicham said. “I was really shaken. I didn’t believe it. I’ve never seen a guy killed in my life.”

Roughly 30 police units were called out to the scene, and several city blocks were closed off to traffic while a preliminary investigation was conducted.

No officers were hurt.

