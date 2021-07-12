Investigation underway after mailbox explodes in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mailbox exploded in Northeast Portland early Monday.

Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct is investigating an explosion that happened in a mailbox on Northeast 148th Avenue between Burnside and Northeast Glisan. The explosion occurred around 1:30 a.m.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

NE 148th Avenue was shut down for several hours while police investigated the scene, but has since reopened.

East Precinct officers are investigating an explosion that occurred to a mailbox in front of 148 NE 148th Ave. NE 148th Ave is shut down in between Burnsidw and NE Glisan, while we process the scene. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/gvAQ0PxJXO — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) July 12, 2021

Police say the cause is under investigation, but have not released further details. KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story.