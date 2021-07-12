Investigation underway after mailbox explodes in NE Portland

Multnomah County

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mailbox exploded in Northeast Portland early Monday.

Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct is investigating an explosion that happened in a mailbox on Northeast 148th Avenue between Burnside and Northeast Glisan. The explosion occurred around 1:30 a.m.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

NE 148th Avenue was shut down for several hours while police investigated the scene, but has since reopened.

Police say the cause is under investigation, but have not released further details. KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

