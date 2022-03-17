PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — St. Patrick’s Day is a global celebration of all things Irish — and AM Extra is highlighting the talent of a Portland-based Irish rebel-folk band.

Sean Daly and the Shams, an electric Irish rebel rock band, are ready to bring their energy to the community just as they do with their music! The band hails all the way from Donegal, Ireland.

Hosted at the Historic Rossi Farms Barn, the oldest working farm in Portland, this community celebration will benefit Elevate Oregon, a nonprofit that focuses on building relationships with at-risk youth to promote education, self-reliance, and leadership.