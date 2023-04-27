PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As temperatures are expected to spike outside, sheriff’s deputies warn swimmers and boaters that the water in local rivers is still cold.

While it is hard to beat being on the water on a sunny day in the Pacific Northwest, rivers and lakes haven’t had a chance to warm up yet and are still getting cold snow runoff.

Stephanie Shea spent the afternoon on the Columbia River’s banks on Thursday, but said she didn’t plan to enter the water – saying it still looks too cold.

“We’re just hanging out, took a walk, wanted to be by the water,” Shea said. “Hopefully people just use common sense and don’t do anything too risky.”

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office asks people to be responsible and use life jackets as they run river patrols and expect an influx of water-related calls on Friday.

In fact, the Willamette River at Morrison Bridge in Portland is fluctuating between 50-52 degrees. Sandy River near Bull Run is fluctuating between 41-45 degrees. The Columbia River at Vancouver is between 41-45 degrees. Clackamas River near Oregon City is between 46-51 degrees. Buoys off the Oregon coast, meanwhile, are hovering around 50 degrees.

Deputy John Plock said currents are difficult to see on the river, and temperatures are cold enough to cause concern.

“When people first hit the water, it’s shocking, and your body can freeze up on you – especially if you fall into the water,” Plock said. “Just remember the water is really cold. That can make it hard even for an experienced swimmer.”