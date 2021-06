Jet skier was overdue at the Chinook Landing Marine Park boat launch

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A search for a jet skier on the Columbia River who was overdue at the Chinook Landing Marine Park boat launch had a happy ending Tuesday.

The jet skier, who had been missing for about 45 minutes, came to the dock under his own power.

The emergency call came in about 10 p.m., officials with Gresham Fire told KOIN 6 News.

Gresham Fire launched a boat on the river and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

No other information is available at this time.