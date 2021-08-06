Joey Gibson complaint against MultCo DA is ‘unfounded’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A complaint lodged by Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson against Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt was deemed to be “unfounded” by the Oregon Department of Justice, Criminal Justice Division.

Michael Slauson, the chief counsel to the Oregon Department of Justice, wrote a letter with his findings after looking into the complaint by Gibson and Russell Schultz. Schmidt’s office asked for outside agencies to look into the complaint filed nearly a year ago.

At the heart of the matter was whether the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office violated its policy “by targeting any individual, on the suspicion of the individual’s having violated a provision of law, based upon that individual’s real or perceived age, race, ethnicity, color, national origin, language, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, political affiliation, religion, homelessness or disability.”

The answer, the Oregon Department of Justice said, was no.

Gibson and Schultz, who both face riot charges in Multnomah County, filed a federal lawsuit against the county’s district attorney, alleging selective prosecution based on political beliefs. That lawsuit was tossed in late February.

But the suit accused DA Schmidt of engaging in unfair, selective prosecution by refusing to dismiss a sole felony riot charge against both Gibson and Schultz.

The riot charge stems from a brawl outside the Cider Riot bar in Northeast Portland in May 2019. On August 27, Gibson pleaded not guilty to a felony riot charge. He was booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center on $5,000 bail, posted bail a few hours later and was released.

He’s been fighting the charge in various lawsuits and courts ever since.