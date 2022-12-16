PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Richard Gillmore, who is known as the Jogger Rapist, was released from Columbia Correctional Institution Friday morning.

In a statement to KOIN, the Oregon Department of Corrections confirmed he was released and is now in the custody of the Multnomah County Department of Community Justice.

The details of his release are limited, but an employee at the correctional institution told KOIN that he was set free out the back Friday morning.

Gillmore is classified as a low-level sex offender, based on a 10-question assessment given by the state parole board.

That classification is only based on his one conviction for attacking a 13-year-old girl, and not the other prior crimes he admitted to.

His victims have told KOIN they want to see that classification changed.

