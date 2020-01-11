Junior League hosts Human Trafficking Awareness Day event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Junior League of Portland has coordinated an educational Human Trafficking Awareness Day Reception held on Saturday.

Open to all, this event‘s goal was to educate the community on human trafficking happening locally and to empower people to work towards change. The League President opened the event with a welcome, which was following by a viewing of a film created by the Junior League called Waiting for the Light.

Various speakers and presentations on working with trafficking survivors were given, including one by Amy-Marie Merrell, Director of The Cupcake Girls Portland. The Cupcake Girls is a program that provides support and resources to those in the sex industry.

An invitation to support the League’s 8th Annual Delicates Drive rounded out the reception. The goal of the Delicates Drive is to gather 10,000 new undergarments, including bras, underwear, tank tops, socks and more. They cite the reasoning for the drive being many individuals are required to give up these items as evidence after fleeing from these trafficking environments.