Portland police said the use of force resulted in the death of 30-year-old Joel Michael Arevalo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A grand jury has returned a not true bill and found a February deadly shooting by a Portland police officer not criminal under Oregon law, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Thursday.

During the Feb. 19 incident, the Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to a disturbance in the Southwest League neighborhood. On the way to the scene, on SW Broadway Drive, officers reportedly learned shots were fired.

While investigating, PPB said “an officer-involved shooting occurred” which resulted in the death of 30-year-old Joel Michael Arevalo at the scene.

During a press conference, PPB Lt. Nathan Sheppard said the incident began with a separate disturbance but did not elaborate on what the disturbance was or how it may have escalated.

The officers involved in the shooting were identified as Acting Sergeant Zachary Kenney and Officer Reynaldo Guevara. Kenney is a 17-year veteran and Guevara joined PPB in January 2020.