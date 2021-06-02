Kayaker rescued at Oxbow Park in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — A kayaker who tipped over and was pinned between a log and the kayak was rescued from the water at Oxbow Park in Gresham Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency responders from the Gresham Fire Department and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office rushed to the scene . Two other people were in the kayak and stayed with the woman until the responders arrived to help.

“Although it’s probably not the day they wanted to have, my salute goes out to the people on the river because they were prepared,” a responer told KOIN 6 News. “The people not in distress stayed with the person not in their comfort level, called for help, called 911. The person wore a life vest, so again, doing the right thing.”

No one was hurt and KOIN 6 News learned one of the kayakers decided to stay on the river.