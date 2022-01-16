‘Keep Alive The Dream’: MLK Day events in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — January 15 would have been Martin Luther King’s 93rd birthday. Monday is the federal holiday in his honor.

A number of activities are scheduled for Monday in the Portland metro area, and there was one held on Sunday to commemorate the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Now is Still the Time

The 16th Annual Drum Major Ecumenical Services was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, at the Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church, 3138 N Vancouver Ave, Portland.

The event featured music, remarks, and the entire “I Have a Dream” speech by the Dr. King.

Skanner Foundation MLK Day Breakfast

The Skanner Foundation’s 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast virtual event will be livestreamed starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17.

The event can be viewed at The Skanner/MLK Breakfast and on the foundation’s YouTube Channel @theskannernews.

In past years, the breakfast has hosted more than a thousand attendees, often including the governor and both state and U.S. senators and representatives. Out of caution for yet another surge in the pandemic, the foundation has elected to hold its celebration on a virtual platform for a second year. While the social dynamic may feel different, this year’s line-up is no less impressive. In addition to inspiring words from our elected officials, you’ll hear from previous student scholarship winners, and enjoy local musical talent.

“Keep Alive The Dream”

Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 17, the Hollywood Theatre will host a screening of the film “Keep Alive The Dream,” which documents African-American communities in Oregon honoring King.

The film highlights the World Arts Foundation Inc.’s annual MLK tribute event. The screening will be at 3 p.m. and the day’s program also includes live music and a question-answer session with community members.

More information is available on the Hollywood Theatre website

In this April 3, 1968 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. makes his last public appearance at the Mason Temple in Memphis, Tenn. The following day King was assassinated on his motel balcony. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly, File)

Defining Abolition: Black People Liberate Themselves

The Portland Community College MLK Racial Justice Campus Collaborative is hosting A Virtual Racial Justice Teach-in to honor of the legacy and work of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The online event will focus on the history, theory, and practice of abolition, with the understanding that white supremacy suppresses social imagination; Black people liberate themselves. Rooted in Black/African Diasporic feminisms, abolition has defined anti-oppression, anti-colonial, and anti-racist organizing nationally and globally. In keeping with the abolitionist tradition, this event seeks to create a space where Black community activists can convene to envision a world liberated from white supremacy, colonialism, and racism.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17. Program details and registration information can be found here.

March for Human Rights and Dignity

Don’t Shoot Portland will lead the annual march to commemorate Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It will begin with a rally in Peninsula Park, 700 N. Rosa Parks, at noon, followed by the march on Monday, Jan. 17.

Community members are encouraged to bring donations of toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, mouth wash, brushes/combs, new socks, gloves and tents. Organizers say all items will go directly to our houseless communities.

(KOIN) — SOLVE needs volunteers for their Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. All clean-up supplies like heavy-duty garbage bags, litter grabbers, safety vests and vinyl gloves will be provided by SOLVE.

The event takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required.

Also on Monday the Sunshine Division and Kaiser Permanente are teaming up to hand out 3000 boxes of food to the community. The boxes hold about 90,000 individual meals.

The hand-out will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday on E. Multnomah Street at the Kaiser Permanente parking structure.