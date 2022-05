PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern went to the Duck House in Portland, she got a chance to make baos with dim sum artist Dan Dan.

Kelley, who has family in Beijing, grew up making baos. Though her amateur efforts were laudable (and quite tasty), Dan Dan’s had that professional look.

A meal prepared at the Duck House in Portland, May 2022 (KOIN)

A “bao” literally means to wrap. The treat Dan Dan made, xio long bao, means “little basket bao.” Cheung bao is steamed buns.

Watch the video for the full experience.