Kells Irish Pub is raising money online for Providence’s Center for Medically Fragile Children, March 9, 2021 (Courtesy to KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even during the pandemic, a tradition continued Tuesday at Kells Irish Pub in downtown Portland — sweeping the ceiling of dollar bills.

Last year, Kells raised $3400 for Providence’s Center for Medically Fragile Children. But because COVID-19 shut down the popular spot for most of the year, the ceiling is nearly empty this year.

To make up that deficit, Kells is raising money online. Their goal: $5000.