‘Kid-friendly’ George Floyd protest set for NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A demonstration to honor George Floyd in Northeast Portland, slated as peaceful and kid-friendly, is set to begin Monday afternoon.

The 4 p.m. event, with social distancing guidelines and masks for attendees, will take place on the five corners of NE Sandy and 57th.

Organizers also will collect donations for the Equitable Giving Circle, a local group that works to improve opportunities for the Black, Indigenous and People of Color communities.

Wheeler extends curfew, Oregon U.S. attorney calls for National Guard

Protesters roam Portland streets in ‘unlawful assembly’

Photos: Demonstrations before and after Portland’s curfew

This event comes just hours after religious leaders in Portland said they stand with George Floyd’s family and at the same time called for peaceful protests over his death.

Portland, Salem and Eugene — plus dozens of other cities around the US — have been rocked by large, and at times violent, protests the last three nights. The death of Floyd, an unarmed handcuffed black man who died while a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck, has sparked the nationwide outrage.

Earlier Friday, George Floyd’s brother called for an end to the violence.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.