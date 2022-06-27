Two cute boys laying on ground in nature and happily eating healthy food – Getty Image

Most Multnomah County school districts have established sites where kids can get free meals this summer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – School may be out for summer, but local school districts want to make sure kids aren’t out of luck when it comes to receiving nutritious, free meals during the break.

In Multnomah County, almost all districts have programs set up throughout the summer to allow kids access to free meals.

Below is an explanation of how each school district in Multnomah County is ensuring children in their area don’t go hungry this summer.

Portland Public Schools

Portland Public Schools is partnering with Portland Parks and Recreation during summer of 2022 to provide daily free lunches and activities to children in the city. The free lunches will be offered to children in the community ages 1-18 at 16 parks throughout the city from June 21 through August 19.

New U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations in 2022 require all lunches to be eaten within the designated eating area at the park. Grab-and-go meals are no longer available and no food may be taken home.

Portland Public Schools has a list of park locations, menu information and allergy information posted on its website.

Parkrose School District

Parkrose School District is also offering free meals to all children 18 and younger throughout the summer. Most meal distribution sites operate Monday through Friday.

Parkrose School District said meals will be available at Gateway Discovery Park, Luuwit View Park, Parkrose High School, Parkrose Middle School, Prescott and Sacramento Elementary Schools, Russell Elementary School, and Shaver Elementary School.

Most sites are offering breakfast and lunch. All meals must be eaten on site.

The district has more information posted online.

David Douglas School District

David Douglas School District is also inviting kids to take part in the Portland Parks and Recreation Free Lunch + Play program. Throughout summer, kids are invited to eat their free meals while enjoying free concerts, movies and performances. The program includes 42 events throughout the summer.

The Free Lunch + Play program is delivered in partnership with Portland Public Schools, Centennial School District, David Douglas School District and Parkrose School District.

The David Douglas School District has a list of Lunch + Play locations in its area posted online.

Centennial School District

The Centennial School District has several sites that will be distributing breakfast and lunch to kids on weekdays throughout the summer.

It’s partnering with Portland Parks and Recreation for the Free Lunch + Play program, but the district also has a list of convenient locations on its website.

The district warns families that meals will not be offered on July 4 due to the observance of Independence Day.

Corbett School District

The Corbett School District instructs families to find a free summer lunch service using the USDA’s free meals for kids site finder. However, the closest meal distribution site to Corbett is Sweetbriar Elementary School in Troutdale. The school is a more than 5-mile drive from Corbett Middle School and High School.

The Sweetbriar Elementary School location is offering free breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will be open June 27 through August 5.

Gresham Barlow School District

The Gresham Barlow School District is offering free summer meals to all kids 18 and under.

The district notified families of a few changes to the 2022 program. Parents or guardians will no longer be able to pick up meals on behalf of their children. As the USDA regulations instruct, children must remain on site while they eat their meal and participants cannot receive multiple meals at one meal service.

Meals will be served Monday through Friday. Springwater Trail High School is the only site offering breakfast every morning. The district has a full list of meal sites on its website.

There will be no meal service at Springwater Trail High School on July 1 and no meal service at all sites on July 4.

KOIN 6 News contacted Riverdale School District in South Portland to ask if they had any free meal programs for children over the summer. We did not receive a response before the publication of this article.