Officials say that some of the rocks were as big as softballs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two kids and one adult were taken into custody on Monday after throwing rocks and a cinder block at oncoming traffic, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that some of the rocks were as big as softballs. The three suspects were booked on multiple counts of criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. The name of the adult suspect was not immediately released.

Authorities began receiving 911 calls from motorists around 4 a.m. Multiple drivers claimed that their cars were being struck by rocks in the area of NE 223rd Ane. and NE Sandy Blvd. MCSO says that drivers were also struck by rocks while traveling on Interstate 84 and that one car was hit by a cinder block.

Responding deputies saw three people running from the location, who were eventually apprehended. No serious injuries have been reported, according to MCSO.

If there are additional drivers who were hit by a rock in the area of NE 223rd Ave. and I-84, MCSO encourages them to file a police report