PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The family of a murder victim is making a tearful plea to the governor not to grant a woman, who pleaded guilty in that case, clemency.

This request comes at a time where there's a lot of change in how the governor's office has treated clemency. The family of this murder victim is worried about the outcome.

In 2005, 54-year-old Dale Crittendon Rost III was tied up and brutally murdered in his home. His daughters still remember the awful details of that day.

“They walked in and they stripped my dad naked. They tied his hands behind his back, they made sure they had his debit cards and various cards with his pin number. Then, they shot him in the head,” his daughter Kendra Pettit said.

“I was the one that found my dad how they left him,” daughter Sarah Olson said.

Investigators said they found Gerard Smith and Lynley Rayburn with Crittendon Rost’s car and arrested them. Court documents show the two didn't know him. They had spotted him outside his home just before deciding to rob him and ultimately end his life.