PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 2023 Multnomah County Fair begins on Saturday bringing musical performances, a car show and so much more to Oaks Park.

The Multnomah County Fair has been running since 1906, but it has only been at Oaks Park since 1997.

This year’s fair will feature performances by Portland’s School of Rock and Hillsboro High School’s Mariachi Sangre Azul, as well as a wiener dog costume contest, several dance troupes and an Encanto sing-along.

KOIN 6 New’s Kohr Harlan visited Oaks Park to get a sneak peek at all the upcoming events and attractions.

