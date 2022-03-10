PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get ready to hit the open road and head to the Portland Expo Center.

That’s where you will find the Portland Metro RV Show.

Starting Thursday, people can explore motor homes, trailers, campers and more.

Proof of vaccination is not required at the show. Mask are required Thursday and Friday but will be optional over the weekend after the Oregon indoor mask mandate expires Friday night at 11:59p.m.

Kohr Harlan shared a preview of what else to expect from the Portland Metro RV Show.