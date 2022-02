PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) - A rinse and repeat forecast for our Wednesday, because it sure will feel similar to what we had to start the month. Expect another day in Portland with clouds, sun breaks and showers coming in and out throughout the day.

Temperatures will be cold in the morning, lows in the upper 30s. There may be a few spots out near Hillsboro and south to McMinnville that reach freezing by the morning. If that is the case, there may be an isolated spot or two that are slick. By afternoon, temperatures start warming to the mid-40s. A southerly wind will be running through the Willamette Valley on Wednesday. We may have wind pushing around 10 to 15 mph.