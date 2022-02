PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Law enforcement agencies from around Washington, Oregon and various parts of the United States will take part in a procession for Vancouver Officer Donald Sahota on the way to his memorial service Tuesday afternoon.

The procession will begin at 10:30 a.m. from Crossroads Community Church to the ilani Casino Resort. The memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. and is open to the public.